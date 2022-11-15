Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the scene of a Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Strikes hit residential buildings in the heart of Ukraine's capital Tuesday, authorities said. Further south, officials announced probes of alleged Russian abuses in the newly retaken city of Kherson, including torture sites and enforced disappearances and detentions. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)