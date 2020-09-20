WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman accused of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin to the White House, has been arrested, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and is expected to face federal charges, the officials said.
The letter addressed to the White House appeared to have originated in Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said. It was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump and a preliminary investigation indicated it tested positive for ricin, according to the officials.
The officials were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
