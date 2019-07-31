URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Fire Department is investigating an apartment complex fire.
Crews were called to an apartment building off of West Park Street just after 1:30 AM Wednesday, to reports of smoke coming from under the sink of an upstairs apartment.
When firefighters got to the building they found a fire in a garage/storage unit of three-story apartment building. They were able to put out the flames within 5 minutes of arrival.
Everyone in the complex got out safely. No one was hurt. No residents were displaced.
The department reports moderate damage to the garage and adjacent storage area. The estimated damage is $15,000.00.