MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) — The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a 3-story apartment building fire on Thursday evening.
Crews were dispatched to 2101 Champaign Ave. around 6:30 p.m. According to MFD, light smoke was showing from the second floor. A crew was able to locate the fire on the second floor while other crews searched the building for residents.
Some residents were treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation and one resident was transported to the hospital.
The fire was contained to a second floor apartment with smoke throughout the second and third floors. One resident was displaced but the remaining residents were able to re-enter the building after monitoring the air.
Department investigators determined the cause of the fire was "careless use of smoking materials."
The Mattoon Fire Department was assisted at this scene by Mattoon Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, Coles-Moultrie 911 (CECOM), and Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance.
