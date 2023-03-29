SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Animal Protective League (APL) will hold its annual Upscale Collectible Sale Friday, April 28th from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. with an admission fee of $10.
The sale will continue on Saturday, April 29th from 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with an admission fee of $5 and all merchandise will be half-price. On Saturday there will also be a special Clearance Sale from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with no admission fee where shoppers can fill their own bag or cart for a donation.
The sale will be held at 2425 S. MacArthur Blvd., the old Burlington Coat Factory in the Town and Country Shopping Center.
For those wishing to take home more than a bargain, APL's Mobile Pet Adoption Center will be on site both days during the sale with dogs and cats available for adoption.
The sale will also feature a 50/50 raffle, bake sale, and new APL apparel and other logoed items available for purchase.
To donate to the Upscale Sale, drop items off Saturday, Sunday, and Monday April 15 to 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 21 to 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. .
Drop offs should be made at the sale site. APL cannot pick up donations and cannot accept computers, monitors, TVs, large mattresses or appliances, encyclopedias or textbooks and no adult clothes or shoes unless new with tags. Children's clothes are welcome.
The event will feature bargains and deals in a variety of categories including antiques, collectibles, housewares, children’s clothing and items, furniture, lawn and garden, and many other items.
APL's shelter at 1001 Taintor Road in Springfield is open every day from noon to 5 p.m. for adoptions. For additional information on adoptions, volunteering or making a donation, call the Animal Protective League at 544-PETS (7387) or check the group's web site at apl-shelter.org.
