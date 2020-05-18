ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign County gym is fighting back after being issued a temporary restraining order last week for violating the governor's stay-at-home order.
The Zone in St. Joseph opened their doors on Wednesday, despite being issued a cease and desist letter from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District the day before.
On Monday, The Zone filed the appeal with the help of Attorney Thomas DeVore.
According to the appeal, the restraining order was field without notice to the gym. Court documents say, the restraining order was not supported by an affidavit or a verified complaint of the gym. "The motion alleges it was brought in accordance with all sorts of other local government bodies, but fails to expand upon what basis all of these agencies are even mentioned," according to the appeal.
The Zone believes there was no legal reason to support the temporary restraining order on just a motion alone.
A court date is still pending for May 21 at 9 a.m.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and the gym have not given WAND News a statement on the lawsuit at this time.
