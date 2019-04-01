EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)- A local court will again consider whether the City of Effingham had the right to charge a truck repair company for rescuing a trapped employee.
In June 2017, workers with Diss Truck and Repair were called to repair a semitrailer that broke down at the Pinnacle parking lot in Effingham. While worker Lowell Ingram was performing those repairs, trailer jacks failed, and the semitrailer fell on top of Ingram, trapping him underneath, according to court records.
Ten full-time and part-time Effingham Firefighters arrived, according to court records. The Effingham fire chief called for help from a towing and recovery company, and local plant workers brought forklifts to lift the semitrailer. Although Ingram was freed from the semitrailer, he later died of his injuries, according to court records.
Afterward, Effingham sent a bill for $2,072 of labor and equipment charges to Diss Truck and Repair because Ingram was its employee and neither the business nor its owners were Effingham residents, according to court records.
The company did not pay the bill, and a small claims court found state laws that allow fire departments to bill non-residents for services did not include extrication, according to records.
In an opinion published Thursday, the Fifth District Appellate Court reviewed the history of Illinois law on the subject and found that “firefighting services” for which people can be billed include all services rendered by a municipality’s fire department.
The appellate court reversed the trial court’s finding in favor of the company and remanded the case for further proceedings.