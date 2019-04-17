URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- A man convicted of sex abuse is headed back to court after an appellate court found a judge wrongly kicked the man’s family out of part of his trial.
In 2016, a Champaign County jury found Hayze Schoonover guilty of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. A judge later sentenced Schoonover to 85 years in prison. Authorities said Schoonover engaged in sex acts with a child who was in his care on different occasions in 2014 and 2015.
Before the child testified at trial, the judge in the case ordered the courtroom cleared during her testimony. The appellate court lists a transcript of the judge’s discussion in its decision:
JUDGE: “When (she) testifies, I want the courtroom cleared except for family members.”
ASSISTANT STATE’S ATTORNEY: “Thank you, your honor.”
DEFENSE ATTORNEY: “I’m sorry, judge, but (defendant’s) family members are here. Is that …. Are you barring them?
JUDGE: “Out.”
Before the child testified, the judge agreed to allow the child’s family members but ordered others who were not members of the news media out.
Schoonover appealed, arguing the judge at trial violated rules that allow people with direct interest in the trial, including defendant’s immediate family members, to remain when others are excluded.
In an opinion filed Friday, the appellate court agreed and found the trial court committed a “clear and obvious error” by ordering people out of the courtroom without first determining whether they had a direct interest in the case.
“Although the court acted properly in holding that the media was exempt from its order and limiting its closure … the record otherwise reflects that it erred by failing to determine whether individuals it excluded from the courtroom had a ‘direct interest in the case,’” the appellate court wrote.
The appellate court reversed the trial court’s judgement and remanded the case for further proceedings.
The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office could not say what the next step in Schoonover’s case.