Appellate court dismisses Governor's appeal of Sangamon Co. school mask case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Fourth District Appellate Court has dismissed Governor JB Pritzker's attempt to appeal a restraining order against 145 Illinois school districts enforcing mask mandates.
WGEM reports the decision was made Thursday night by a three-judge panel. They argued Judge Raylene Grischow’s decision in Sangamon County did not stop school districts from acting independently from the Governor's executive orders or rules from the state health department.
IDPH officials renewed the emergency rules on February 14.
“However, on February 15, 2022, the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) objected to and suspended IDPH’s renewal,” said Justice John Turner. “Thus, none of the rules found by the circuit court to be null and void are currently in effect.”
Due to the recent expiration of IDPH’s emergency rules for masking, testing, and school exclusion, the judges said the appeal was rendered moot.
“An issue is moot where an actual controversy no longer exists between the parties or where events have occurred that make it impossible for the court to grant effective relief,” Turner said.
Pritzker's administration had asked the appellate court to consider the issue under the public-interest exception to the mootness doctrine.
“Given the changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic - which affects the State defendants’ response to the pandemic - and JCAR’s decision on February 15, 2022, it is not clear these same rules would likely be reinstated. As a result, we do not find the public-interest exception applies in this case,” wrote Turner.
The appellate court also said the emergency rules voided by that temporary restraining order are no longer in effect, WGEM reported.
The Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery issued a statement following the ruling.
"The Illinois 4th District Appellate Court's decision released late last night makes one thing clear: school districts are free to implement their own safety measures around COVID-19. And they should. Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have insisted that proper mitigations are in place to protect students, teachers and staff, and their families. This was to reduce sickness and death and to keep schools open for in-person learning as much as possible. Today's appellate court ruling does nothing to change that calculus."
"We continue to insist that school districts statewide abide by existing collective bargaining agreements that are in place to promote health and safety in schools and to follow our laws around safe schools and workplaces. As cases continue to decline, discussions about removing these mitigations must be based on good public health decisions. Medical science tells us that vaccinations, masking, and proper ventilation have been the best ways to maintain health in schools. Schools have been able to remain open because of the implementation and enforcement of these mitigation strategies designed to protect everyone in school communities, including their families."
To read the full ruling, click HERE.
