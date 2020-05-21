DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Apple has a new operating system update for iPhone users.
The latest installment, iOS 13.5, includes a feature that assists in contact tracing. It's something Gov. JB Pritzker said the state will maximize through technology.
"Why would you keep doing it [contact tracing]?" Pritzker asked aloud. "(Because) guess what, we just announced roughly 2,500 cases."
With more than 100,000 confirmed cases, at last check, the governor doesn't expect the virus to go away anytime soon.
iOS 13.5 includes the exposure notification API, a collaborative effort between Apple and Google. It is designed to alert a person if they've been in contact with someone with COVID-19.
There isn't an app to support API yet. However, one should expect it from their public health agency. One report shows Illinois hasn't confirmed if it will use the exposure notification API.
"Privacy is a concern, online privacy is a huge concern," Pritzker said. "We have good laws on the books today (and we) probably need more privacy."
The Apple & Google software doesn't track one's location data, but records the proximity of their smartphone with someone else's. The apps would use bluetooth to communicate to each other. Any information would be stored in a cloud. If one came across someone who has COVID-19, the app should alert them.
One has the choice to opt out if they don't want the tracing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.