(WAND) - Apple and Google are joining forces to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
New software companies plan to add new Bluetooth wireless technology to phones. It would make it easier for people and health authorities to track the virus. It will alert people when they've had close proximity with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
“We hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world slow the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return of everyday life,” the two companies said in a rare joint statement.
Software developers have already created such apps in countries including Singapore and China to try to contain the pandemic. In Europe, the Czech Republic says it will release such an app after Easter. Britain, Germany and Italy are also developing their own tracing tools.
Privacy and civil liberties activists have warned that such apps need to be designed so governments cannot abuse them to track their citizens. Apple and Google said in a rare joint announcement that user privacy and security are baked into the design of their plan.