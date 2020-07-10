CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The 2020 Apple 'n Pork Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The DeWitt County Museum Association Board of Directors made the announcement Friday.
This would have been the 52nd year for the festival.
It was planned for the last full weekend of September.
The festival provides funds necessary to restore, maintain, and operate the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum.
