(WAND) - Apples sold in Illinois have been recalled for possible listeria contamination.
A Michigan produce company has recalled nearly 2,300 cases of apples.
North Bay Produce said the recall affectsbranded bags of Red Delicious, McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Fuji, Jonathan and Jonamac apples and in non-branded white and plastic bags.
They were shipped between October 16 and 21 to Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.
Listeria monocytogenes were found in the apples after they had shipped.
So far, there have not been any reports of people getting sick.
Customers are told to throw the apples out or return them to where they were purchased from.
The listeria bacteria primarily infects pregnant women, older adults and newborns. Symptoms include fever and diarrhea. In severe cases it can cause miscarriages or stillbirths in pregnant women.