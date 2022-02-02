CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign is extending the application deadline for the position of Police Chief.
The City’s executive recruitment firm (Baker Tilly US) is working to identify and recruit experienced police department leaders from across the country and invite them to apply.
Applications will continue to be accepted until the position is filled. The full consideration deadline has been extended to February 25, 2022.
City Manager Dorothy Ann David said, “We gathered extensive input from residents, community stakeholders, and Police Department employees regarding the ideal qualities for our next Police Chief. I owe it to everyone to find the right individual who possesses the level of leadership experience, education and commitment to public service that meets our expectations. Extending the recruitment allows us to make sure we’ve reached as many potential candidates as possible.”
The public engagement process for the Police Chief search started in July 2021 with community meetings and a public survey.
The search was launched in October 2021 with an initial application review deadline of November 24, 2021.
“This is an extremely competitive time to be searching for a Police Chief,” said David. “The initial number of applicants who met the preferred qualifications outlined in our recruitment profile was fewer than we had hoped. This is an important decision, and we must continue to dedicate the time to find the right leader to serve in this critically important role. Our community, the Champaign Police Department, and our city organization deserve nothing less.”
Details about the Chief of Police recruitment, including the recruitment profile, are available at www.champaignil.gov/policechief.
