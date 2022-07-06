MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Applications are now available for the 2022 Deer Herd Management Program at the Macon County Conservation District.
The program is used to help control the deer population and maintain healthy, balanced ecosystems.
Applications can be picked up at Rock Springs Nature Center or downloaded from the internet by clicking HERE.
The Conservation District will provide limited access to a special hunting blind designated for hunters with disabilities. If interest is high, a second blind will be added. The location of this blind will be determined at a later date.
Applications must be returned by Friday, September 2, 2022. Late applications will not be accepted. A lottery drawing of all applicants will be held at Rock Springs Nature Center on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. Hunters do not need to be present to be included in the drawing.
Conservation areas included in the Deer Herd Management Program are:
- Rock Springs
- Sand Creek
- Friends Creek
- Fort Daniel.
The program dates are October 21 through December 15, except for November 18-20 and December 1-4. Permits will be available for purchase after the lottery drawing.
For more information, contact Ethan Snively at 217-853-3465. Rock Springs Nature Center is located at 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur, IL.
