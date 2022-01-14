MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) –$200,000 is now available for education, workforce development, and land use/protection priorities, thanks to the Community Foundation of Macon County.
Starting Jan. 14, 2022, the Foundation will begin accepting online applications from Macon County nonprofit organizations seeking grant awards from the CommunityWorks Endowment Fund.
Total available funding for these annual grants is $200,000, and funding is restricted to programs that prioritize –
- Education ($100K total awarded, minimum individual funding level per grant award is $10,000),
- Workforce Development ($50K, minimum funding per grant $5,000) or
- Land Use/Protection ($50K, minimum funding per grant $5,000).
Applications can be completed and submitted online at the CFMC website, the deadline to apply is Feb. 18, and award recipients will be announced March 29.
“The longstanding CommunityWorks grants continue to provide important funding for major priorities in our community each year,” says CFMC Director of Strategic Grantmaking Tony Holly. “We look forward to the transformative work that will happen in our area as a result of this year’s funding.”
Organizations applying for these grants must submit a new or existing program that meets at least one of the specified criteria listed for the chosen funding area:
Education
- Increase access to quality, affordable education
- Expand availability of quality childcare facilities
- Strengthen educational programs and management capacities
Workforce Development
- Job retention and career advancement
- Job creation
- Access/transportation options to jobs
- Adult literacy
Land Use/Protection Issues in Macon County
- Protection and restoration of natural lands and waterways
- Development of clean renewable energy and prevention of pollution
- Expansion/connection of preserved natural lands
- Implementation of regional growth
- Management and land use strategies that promote economic vitality and environmental health
- Educating the public in the above issues
Questions about the CommunityWorks competitive grant cycle and application process should be directed to Holly at tholly@maconcountygives.org or 217-429-3000.
