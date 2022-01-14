Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.