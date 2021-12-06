CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) –Applications for the second round of the Illinois Rental Payment program are now open.
With the reopening of ILRPP, renters and landlords will now have access to an additional $297 million, to help prevent evictions and making sure families are safe and secured while they regain their financial footing.
This initiative marks the third major housing relief effort in response to the pandemic in Illinois, with the state executing the nation’s best assistance program in 2020.
Applications are being accepted starting today through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at illinoishousinghelp.org.
Applications will be processed as they are submitted by the IHDA, and the second round of funds will be distributed to approved Illinoisans before the end of the calendar year.
The additional ILRPP funding is expected to assist more than 32,500 Illinois households.
“I came into the governor’s office with a promise to rebuild and revitalize Illinois’ social services sector. That begins with doing everything possible so Illinoisans can find an affordable home and stay there,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Even with all the challenges of the pandemic, we are delivering on that promise. Illinois has given out more of our rental assistance to help vulnerable renters and their landlords than any other state. We are first in the nation at putting those dollars to work to support our state’s residents.”
“The need for housing assistance continues to be great in the face of the continued challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “We see the struggle and stand with residents as our administration continues to put policies and resources to work to decrease homelessness in Illinois. Housing is also about being well and ensuring we can keep families housed is key to keeping Illinoisans safe and healthy during these unprecedented times.”
Approved applicants will receive one-time grants of up to $25,000, paid directly to their landlords on their behalf. If the landlord chooses not to participate in the program, tenants may receive payments directly to make rental payments.
Assistance given in the second round will cover up to 18 months of emergency rental payments, including up to 15 months of missed payments and up to three months of future payments. Rent owed from June 2020 through April 2022 may be paid for with ILRPP funds.
Households earning less than 50% of AMI or households with one or more members who have been unemployed for at least 90 days will have first priority.
“The initial round of the Illinois Rental Payment Program highlighted the continued need for assistance as we continue our recovery from this terrible pandemic,” said IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust. “As we reopen this vital assistance program to help Illinois families, seniors and the most vulnerable, Governor Pritzker is continuing to work with Treasury and our elected officials to advocate for additional funding to ensure no one is forced from their home as a result of COVID-19.”
Tenant eligibility requirements:
- Household lives in Illinois and rents their home as their primary residence.
- Household must have experienced a financial hardship directly or indirectly due to the pandemic.
- Household income is below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), adjusted for household size.
- Household must have an unpaid rent balance.
- Proof of citizenship is not required. Rental assistance is not a “public charge” benefit.
- Tenants residing in state- or federally-subsidized housing are eligible to apply.
“Housing is a right and keeping people in their homes is one of the most important things we can do to continue fighting COVID-19. These new Emergency Rental Assistance funds will prevent homelessness and foreclosures and help people regain the financial stability they lost during the pandemic and get back on their feet,” said Congressman Jesús “Chuy” García (IL-04).
Even if renters have received emergency rental assistance in the past through IHDA or one of the other units of government administering federal rental assistance they will still be able to apply.
Households that received previous assistance, however, will not be allowed to receive more than 18 months of total combined assistance, regardless of the source.
In addition, households that received federal rental assistance previously may not receive further ILRPP payments for those same months previously covered. IHDA will adjust the ILRPP grant amount in these situations to avoid duplication of assistance.
“While the pandemic created widespread financial hardship across our state, it was households with the lowest incomes, and too often people of color, who shouldered a disproportionate share of the burden,” State Representative Barbara Hernandez (D-Aurora) stated. “We needed to do all that we could to deploy ILRPP assistance as quickly and as equitably as possible, and we will continue to work with IHDA, IDHS and others to ensure those hard-hit households continue to receive the help and support they need to save their homes.”
More than 62,400 applications were approved by the IHDA in the first round, and $571 million was paid out on behalf of renters experiencing pandemic-related hardships.
According to the IDHA, approximately 55 percent of the approved applications assisted households who had been unemployed for more than 90 days, and 87 percent of approvals assisted very-low-income households to keep vulnerable tenants in their homes.
On average, the program provided $9,152 per household.
According to the latest report released from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Illinois continues to be a national leader in providing critical emergency rental assistance to vulnerable households impacted by the pandemic. Illinois leads all other states in disbursing the initial emergency rental assistance from the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, with 94 percent of all funds allocated to the state, as well as directly to other municipalities, now in the hands of eligible renters and landlords as they regain their financial footing.
This new round of ILRPP is funded through an appropriation in the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (P.L. 117-2), which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021.
The $1.9 trillion economic stimulus relief designed to speed up recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic included $21.55 billion allocated for state and local government rental assistance programs.
“Having stable housing is critical to families recovering from the economic impact of COVID-19,” said Grace B. Hou, Secretary, Illinois Department of Human Services. “IDHS and our non-profit partners are committed to provide linguistically and culturally-appropriate housing and legal assistance needed to prevent eviction and homelessness for those who need it most.”
