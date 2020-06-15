CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Applications are now open for a federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant program.
State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced the application period for grants runs from June 1 through July 31, 2020.
“With summer activities for kids still in question and families looking for unique alternatives, our community needs the benefits of this program now more than ever,” Bennett said. “Grants from the LWCF protect and improve access to public spaces and will ensure families can use them.”
The LWCF provides matching funds to units of local government for acquisition of land for public parks and open space.
The program is financed nationally by revenue from offshore oil and gas leases.
Local governments can apply for funding assistance for up to 50 percent of the costs of approved projects. Grant awards are capped at $750,000.
Lands acquired using LWCF funds are required to be operated and maintained in perpetuity for public outdoor recreation.
For questions regarding the LWCF program, call the Office of Grant Management and Assistance at 217-782-7481.
