SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Department of Public Health's drive-thru vaccination clinic is now excepting new appointments.
First dose appointments will be available for scheduling from Mar. 16 - Apr. 30, and appointments for second dose vaccinations will be extended through May 29.
In total, 12,000 appointments will be available.
The site will continue to operate by appointment only to individuals in phase 1A, 1B, or 1B+.
Online scheduling will be open starting Tuesday, Mar. 9, at 9:00 a.m.
To register for an appointment, go to www.scdph.org or call 217-321-2606.
To better serve those without internet access, a portion of the appointments will only be available to those that call the hotline.
The hotline number is NOT the same number used for scheduling appointments at the mass vaccination site on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
