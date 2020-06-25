Decatur, Ill (WAND) – While having lunch one afternoon Nicole Pinkston, her husband and kids came up with an idea. An appreciation day for Decatur Police.
That idea became a reality Thursday as a large number of people showed up with signs and small American flags at the police headquarters on South Side Drive.
“We felt is was something positive to do,” Pinkston told WAND News.
Police officers expressed their thanks for the day in their honor.
“They do have our backs and it really makes us feel good,” said Shane Brandel a police officer.
Officers were presented with drinks and snacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.