WASHINGTON (WAND) - Congress has passed an emergency appropriations bill providing funding for the National Guard, U.S. Capitol Police and security improvements to the Capitol Complex.
On Thursday, the $2.1 million bill moved through the Senate 98-0 and the House 416-11. It will head to President Joe Biden's desk.
The bill had the support of U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.
“This is a great example of what can happen when Republicans and Democrats come together to support our National Guard members and Capitol Police Officers,” said Davis. “This long overdue funding will prevent layoffs and furloughs in National Guard units across the country and ensure rank-and-file USCP officers continue to get paid. Because Congress acted, the Illinois National Guard will avoid a $31 million shortfall in funding, ensuring operational readiness. I hope Speaker Pelosi will learn from the Senate’s bipartisan success and follow suit when it comes to reforming our security posture on Capitol Hill.”
A press release from Davis' office said the bill also includes funding for the State Department and Department of Defense to relocate Afghans who helped U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan during Operations Enduring Freedom and Freedom's Sentinel.
The commander of the Illinois National Guard, Major Gen. Rich Neely, had said the local impact of a loss in Illinois National Guard funding could be as much as $31 million. Neely said the funding loss would force the National Guard to cancel August and September drills, annual training, and laying off some full-time staff, per the release.
David had co-sponsored HR 4498 before the bipartisan deal was reached, which would have appropriated more than $520 million for the National Guard to reimburse them for expenses that cam from protecting the U.S. Capitol following the Jan. 6 breach.
