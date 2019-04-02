SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Gov. JB Pritzker declared April as Autism Awareness Month in Illinois.
Pritzker made the announcement at the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, citing a need for change in the state. He says days of people being forgotten and funding getting cut are over in Illinois.
“Our state has entered a new era of governance, a new era of stability and a new era of compassion,” he said.
He went on to talk about his budget proposal, which he says includes changes to help people with autism have better lives.
“My budget proposes investing in our people and in the most critically needed services – like those on the PUNS waiting list, which includes many Illinoisans with autism spectrum disorders,” Pritzker said. “I’ve been in office 71 days and we’ve already notified 1,000 people that they will receive the services that they have asked for and that they critically need, and we expect to be able to notify another 1,000 in the fall. In addition, we are putting another $7 million into Early Intervention programs across the state. That means 700 more children from birth to three will have the support they need – including children with autism. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential for those affected by autism spectrum disorder, and I will always strive to make sure our health care system works for children and adults with autism.”
Pritzker also says his administration will invest in and use the Illinois Department of Human Services’ autism task force as a “vehicle for people with autism”. He wants it to help those people, along with their families and community members, improve their quality of life and well-being and give them a voice in policy-making.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 1 in 59 American children are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.