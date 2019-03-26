(WAND) - April SNAP benefits will be issued between April 1 and April 10 for all SNAP recipients.
They will be issued early for some to reduce time in between March and April benefits.
April SNAP benefits will be loaded automatically on customers' Link cards.
SNAP recipients who typically receive their benefits between April 1 and April 10t will receive their benefits according to their regular schedule.
SNAP recipients who typically receives their benefits after the 10 of the month, will receive their April benefits on April 10.
May benefits will return to the regular schedule.
"The federal shutdown earlier this year took a toll on Illinois families," said IDHS Secretary Designate Grace B Hou. "While we were able to maintain operations at the state level and still provide benefits to our customers, February SNAP benefits were issued early as a result. This created a potential long gap in between monthly SNAP issuances. We've created a plan to schedule April benefits early for some of our customers, so they don't have to wait too long in between their benefits."