DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Aqua Illinois announced Wednesday it is donating $10,000 to two United Way organizations.
The donations are meant to provide community support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aqua is providing two organizations with a $5,000 donation:
- United Way of Kankakee
- United Way of Danville
“At Aqua Illinois, we are proud to come together in support of organizations that provide assistance in the communities we serve," said Aqua Illinois President Craig Blanchette. "We hope that our support can help make an impact for those that need it most locally.”