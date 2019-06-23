CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Safety around pools in the summer time is very important.
The Sholem Aquatic Center in Champaign wants to focus on that Sunday with the Splish Splash Water Safety Bash.
The event plans to address what to do if a person accidentally falls in a pool, gets caught in a rip current, and more.
The free clinic is led by the center's swim instructors and lifeguards. It's happening Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Bash is geared toward kids ages 3-9, and they must be accompanied by an adult.