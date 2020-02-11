DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - At Tuesday night's Decatur School Board meeting, several architects unveiled designs of new schools being built in the district.
"I think everybody likes to see the progress (and) understand where things are," said architect Mark Ritz.
The architects showed photos of the Montessori School, which is about halfway done with construction. Designs were also presented for Johns Hill Magnet School and South Shores, Franklin, Parsons, and Muffley Elementary Schools.
"Everything's moving along at a good pace," Ritz said. "We're on schedule with all of the projects ... we'll keep our fingers crossed."
Also speaking at Tuesday's meeting was Stephen Decatur Middle School Principal Matt Fraas, who gave a progress update on how his school is doing after a recent merger increased the student body size.
"We had some speed bumps at the beginning of the year, with facilities, with schedules and our student information system," Fraas said. "I think the biggest surprise is just everybody sorta getting used to the numbers ... just the amount of people in the space, and just kids being able to maneuver that successfully."
Fraas said the school responded to its student body increase by putting kids into small groups based on their goals.
"We went with the Academy Model, which put kids into smaller groups, sort of school within a school," Fraas said. "It give students peers they can connect with on a closer level. It also gives teachers a chance to make relationships with kids on a much closer level."