SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Architecture Scavenger Hunt is coming back to downtown Springfield this fall and will be open to the public.
The free scavenger hunts challenge people to find the location of eight architectural features in the downtown part of the city with only a small, visual clue. Prizes can be won for the efforts of participants.
People of all ages can take part. They can be part of any or all three hunts, which take place over one week each:
- Wednesday, September 22, 2021
- Wednesday, October 6, 2021
- Wednesday, October 20, 2021
The hunts are scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. People can pick up maps outside of the Downtown Springfield Inc. office, located at 3 West Old State Capitol Plaza located on the Old State Capitol Plaza, which is at the corner of the Sixth and Adams streets.
The last opportunity to be a part of each hunt is at the Old Capitol Farmers Market on Saturdays, where people can pick up and drop off their completed form at the Market Information Tent between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Prizes include up to $100 in gift cards after each scavenger hunt. Winners will be announced on Saturday, Sept. 25, Saturday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 23 after the Farmers Market.
The hunts are a product of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Illinois and Visit Springfield partnering with Downtown Springfield Inc. This is the second year in a now in which this event is happening.
“We are excited to be a partner in this scavenger hunt and encourage participants to explore, wander, and uncover the cool details of the historic fabric of our architecturally rich buildings. We know you’ll find some surprising design elements of storefronts you may have walked by many times,” said Stacey Pfingsten, executive vice president of AIA Illinois, the statewide association of architects.
“We’re excited to continue this unique opportunity for our community to explore our downtown through the lens of architecture,” said Kayla Graven, DSI executive director. “Last year we saw huge community support for our locally-owned shops through this program. Our businesses are looking forward to the returning and new visitors."
Click here for more scavenger hunt information.
