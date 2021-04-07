ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - The city of Arcola elected its first Hispanic mayor in the April consolidated election.
Jesus Garza received almost 42 percent of the vote when he claimed victory Tuesday night. He said he was overwhelmed by the support after results came in.
He believes the victory is a win for his community.
"My goal is to try to get everyone together, you know?" Garza said. "And we can go forward, work on things like fixing the sidewalks, street lights (and) safety for our children and the schools."
Garza ran in the election as an independent candidate. He beat out Mark Smith by just 28 votes.
