ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - On Saturday, many friends, family, and loved ones lost a great soul in Arcola.
On Saturday afternoon, the Arcola Fire Protection District flew their flag to mourn the loss of a local hero. Vic Jinkins served as a paramedic for 26 years and though he's gone, he will never be forgotten.
Arcola Fire Department's chief, Nick Suding says he was very loved by many.
"Vic was a paramedic with the Shrader Ambulance Service. I was lucky enough to work with him for approximately 15 years. We are currently flying our flag..continuing to serve our public the same way he would," he said.
Nick says he was very dedicated to his skill.
"His dedication is above and beyond. He was one guy who could wake up at 2 a.m. and always had a smile on his face," he said.
Funeral arrangements for Jinkins' are still pending.