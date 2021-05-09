CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - Arcola mom and daughter duo are helping children with ADHD overcome everyday struggles, one child at a time.
Wilma Roberts and Alexandria Thomas started their own ADHD training program, Training my Brain, helping families across the state, right from their own home. According to the CDC, about 6.1 millions children were diagnosed with ADHD in 2016.
"We want to give them the tools and the resources to function in society without medication or larger struggles.” Thomas tells WAND News. Thomas and Roberts founded the program for families who want to help children without the use of medication. “We use science. It is science and fun based, so we use the brain to make the connections to understand the tools and the skills needed to function with those daily tasks.”
The Training my Brain program started in February, after Thomas' daughter was diagnosed.
“She was diagnosed with ADHD the beginning of the year…we were given two main options either medication or behavioral modification. I have siblings who are ADHD and were medicated. I saw the personality changes that could happen with that and I didn't want that to happen to my daughter, she's my baby." Thomas says.
Through research, Thomas and Roberts learned ways to help kids with ADHD without medication, through science-based principals. Roberts says she wakes up every morning at 3 a.m. just to continue research about ADHD and further the program. “It works. And these, these children are benefiting so much. Children with ADHD are very, very intelligent, we really specialize we stress science. And we stress the connections in the brain.” Roberts says.
Through their hands-on approach right in their kitchen, they are helping kids across the state, from Arcola to Mattoon to Rockford. But, that is not enough for this power duo, their dreams are to carry this program across the country.
“We would love to take it nationwide and and help children all over the nation. So that they don't have to stress over how their brain is different.” Thomas says about the future of Training my Brain.
Roberts says, “I would love to help them all. If I could, I'd love to have little places all over the state. I want to be able to work with more kids. Because so many families can't, don't have the resources to get their kids help."
Follow their Facebook Page for updates on the program as well as links to their GoFund me to continue helping children with ADHD nationwide.
