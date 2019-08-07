ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Arcola Police are seeing an increase in counterfeit money being spread around the community.
Police said while most counterfeit bills are $100s, they are now seeing smaller bills including fake $20, $10, and even $5 bills.
These bills can be identified by the red Chinese symbols on the face of the bill and the top left corner of the bill will be missing.
People who use these bills will crumple them up and use a pencil eraser in an attempt to remove the red letters and make the bill appear older.
If you suspect someone is using fake money call Arcola police.