TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Masks are making it harder to identify unknown suspects from security camera footage, Taylorville and Macon County police officers said.
Many times, the local community can help identify the suspects, but when it is someone from another area it is harder, especially when they have a mask on. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said wearing masks has made criminals think they will not get caught.
"We had a guy who we found, spoke to and interviewed, who self-admitted what he did and he did say the mask basically triggered him to go out and steal to support his drug habit because he thought they were not going to know who he is," Wheeler said.
However, they still have a lot of other features from a suspect to look at when trying to identify them.
“We take pictures of the gym shoes, the pants, the jacket, and then we'll put that on social media”, Wheeler said.
He also said that the suspect’s car usually gives he/she away. Another aspect they look at is their gait.
“[For example] if they have a limp, if they have their chest out," Wheeler said.
He said social media and Crime Stoppers are crucial for local areas to fight crime.
"What we do is use social media. Usually if it's someone local, we have a pretty good chance of finding who it is", Wheeler said.
He said it is invaluable when people comment and try and help them identify unknown suspects from their own community.
