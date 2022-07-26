DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The big question on everyone's mind right now is whether or not we are in a recession.
"Normally a recession is defined as two quarters of negative GDP growth so gross domestic product," said Retirement Planner Jim Minton.
GDP stands for Gross Domestic Product. The Bureau of Economic analysis defines this as: "A comprehensive measure of U.S. economic activity. GDP measures the value of the final goods and services produced in the United States... Changes in GDP are the most popular indicator of the nation's overall economic health."
In quarter 1 of 2022, GDP had a 1.6% decrease. The new GDP number is expected to be released on Thursday.
According to Professor Ken Kriz, the US economy has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are at is the end of a very abnormal period in the economy," said Kriz. "When you get those kinds of violent movements or oscillations in the economy, it's not surprising that there's going to be a period where we're going to be adjusting."
When people think of a recession, they often think of 2008. But Kriz said it will be different.
"I think it'd be more minor than 2008," said Kriz. "2008/2009 was a far different type of a economic crisis than we've seen in a long time."
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.