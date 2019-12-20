Over 9,000 names are on Santa’s recently released “Naughty and Nice List.”
The Department of Christmas Affairs released the list all the way from the North Pole. The list is determined by the Global Behavior Tracking Network and data mining technology.
Nearly 60 percent of the names are on the “Nice List.” If you happen to be one of the nearly 4,000 names on the “Naughty List” you can request a review if you think it’s a mistake.
If you name isn’t on the list, you can make a request to review it at anytime before Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time.
You can find the list of names here.