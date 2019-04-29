DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Warmer weather is starting to make its way into central Illinois, which mean more people will be spending time outdoors.
Local parks have stared their summer preparations. The Decatur Park District is busy getting their parks ready for locals and visitors to enjoy.
"You know our staff is excited to get out. They've kind of been cooped up all winter working on projects in their shops," said Clay Gerhard, Director of Operations.
The Decatur Park District said park employees have started to clean up tree debris, work on landscape waste, turn on the water to parks and started to spruce up the landscapes.
"(Parks) have sat dormant all winter long, but now we are starting to see folks come into the parks and get on the bike trails," explained Gerhard. "It's really bringing them back to life, which is what we love to see in the spring."
As the weather warms up and more people use the parks, Decatur Park District Police remind park users rules of the trails.
"If you are going to ride you bike, watch your speed, wear a helmet and be aware of blind corners." explained Chief Frank Hubbard, Decatur Park District Police.
Chief Hubbard said the parks are very safe, but it's always good to remind people about situational safety.
"Be aware of what's around you, if you feel uncomfortable call us," said Chief Hubbard. "You know our parks are a very safe place to be and we've been having less and less calls over the past few years."
The Decatur Park District offers a variety of recreational activities for locals to enjoy. Registration is open for a variety of summer camps, for more information click here. The new Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater will have its first concert on May 24, for more information click here.