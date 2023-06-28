CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - Air quality reached "very unhealthy" level on Wednesday.
Park districts and community organizations announced on Facebook pool closures.
The Charleston Parks and Recreation Department posted:
"The Charleston Rotary Community Aquatic Center will be closed today on Wednesday June 27th due to the UNHEALTHY Air Quality for this are. All lessons are also canceled for the day."
The Lincoln Park District also posted the pool would be closed due to the air quality. The district plans to reopen on Thursday, June 28.
The air quality is due to smoke from wildfires in Canada, officials reported.
The Vermilion County Health Department said people are asked to avoid being outdoors for long periods of time and consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling.
To check the air quality level in your area, click here.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.