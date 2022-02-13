ARGENTA, Ill (WAND) This weekend Argenta held the 2022 Ice Fest, featuring ice sculptures made by Aaric Kendall, as well as a Chili Cook off and more. Last year, the event was only drive-thru, but this year there are live demonstrations and much of the normal festivities.
"This year, we decided that we could add back a few things like the outdoor demonstrations and the chili cook off and things like that," said Argenta Mayor Cindy Luedke.
Scuptures this year included a guitar, Yoda, a t-Rex, sunflower, swan, olaf from frozen, and more. And this time around new business Kups an Kones got to be involved for the first time. They provided free hot cocoa and cookies.
But if goers didn't grab cocoa they could have grabbed some chili to warm up at the chili cook off. There you could see live music, booths, and more in the community building.
