ARGENTA, Ill (WAND) - The Argenta IceFest 2021 kicked off at 11 AM on Saturday, and people came to take a tour in their car before it even started. The event was changed to a drive-thru function due to COVID-19 concerns. Usually, the event includes a chili cookoff, wine tasting, a kids activity and more.
The ice sculptor, Aaric Kendall, says this year he won't have any problems with ice melting because it is so cold out. He says there around 20 ice sculptures, with the newest ones being added Tuesday morning.
They are taking donations, and 100% of the profits will go to next year's ice fest.
