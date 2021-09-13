ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND)- Argenta-Oreana High School ceases all football activities effective immediately, after player tested positive for COVID-19.
The High School released a statement on Monday, confirming the positive case and announcing the pause in the football program until September 25.
As a result of the pause in the program the Varsity games with Villa Grove set for September 17 and the Varsity game against Tri County scheduled for September 24 will be declared forfeits.
The football program will resume on September 25, giving the team a chance to prepare before the school's homecoming game on October 1 versus Cerro Gordo Bement.
