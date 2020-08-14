ARGENTA-OREANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Argenta-Oreana School District will start the 2020-2021 school year with full remote learning.
Full Remote instruction will be used for at least the first quarter.
The School Board will then reevaluate and make a decision about the second quarter.
Students will start remote learning on Aug. 24.
May 24 will mark the end of the school year.
There are also changes to the school calendar including:
- Monday, August 17th Teacher Institute (No Student Attendance)
- Tuesday, August 18th Teacher Institute (No Student Attendance)
- Wednesday, August 19th Remote Learning Planning Day (No Student Attendance)
- Thursday, August 20th Remote Learning Planning Day (No Student Attendance)
- Friday, August 21st Remote Learning Planning Day (No Student Attendance)
- Monday, August 24th First Day of Student Attendance (Remote Learning)
To see the full school year calendar, click HERE.
Warrensburg-Latham and Decatur Public Schools are just two of the other schools in Macon County that have recently made the decision to start the school with at home learning. Maroa-Forsyth voted this morning to continue with in-person hybrid learning.
