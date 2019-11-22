ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Leaders in Argenta have approved recreational marijuana dispensaries in the village.
The decision came earlier during the week of Nov. 18 in a 4-2 vote by village trustees, Mayor Cindy Luedke confirmed Friday. Starting on Jan. 1, 2020, a dispensary can be in Argenta if someone shows interest and files to open a business.
Other Macon County communities have made decisions regarding marijuana sales. Decatur and Forsyth will not allow dispensaries, while Harristown approved them in late October.
The start of the year will bring with it the beginning of legalized recreational marijuana in Illinois. Adults at age 21 or older will be able to smoke the plant.
