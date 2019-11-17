ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (WAND) — Two Arkansas college chemistry professors were arrested Friday after they were accused of making meth.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says Henderson State University professors Terry David Bateman and Bradley Allen Rowland are charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia.
It wasn’t clear if they remained in jail Sunday, and a jail official said he couldn’t give out that information.
Tina Hall, a spokeswoman for the school, says Bateman and Rowland have been on administrative leave since Oct. 11. She says three days earlier, police investigated a report of a chemical odor in the campus science center. She says the building reopened Oct. 29 after the air was filtered.
The arrests drew comparisons to the hit TV show, Breaking Bad, which centers around character Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who begins making methamphetamine.