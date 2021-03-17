HARRISBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A murder suspect considered to be armed and dangerous is wanted Wednesday night in Illinois, per Illinois State Police.
Troopers are looking to find 36-year-old Alexander McWilliam, who they said is wanted for the March 13 shooting death of Mishealia M. Meredith.
Authorities described McWilliam, who is from Harrisburg, as Black, 5-foot 10 in height and 215 pounds in size. He has black hair and brown eyes.
The public is cautioned if they see him or know of his whereabouts to not approach him and immediately call 911.
ISP DCI Zone 8 is leading the investigation, which is open and ongoing. No further information is being released as of Wednesday night.
Anyone with information should call ISP DCI Zone 8 at (618)542-2171.
