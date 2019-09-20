SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An armed and dangerous suspect is behind bars after a nearly two week search.
Police say they arrested 28-year-old Christopher Ettress on Friday morning around 7 a.m. Ettress was wanted for several burglaries in Sangamon County.
According to police, Ettress was arrested in Springfield by members of the US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force. Police were able to arrest him at the intersection of 1st and Lennox streets. They say information from a Crime Stoppers tip was vital in arresting Ettress.
Earlier this month police in Springfield say they had a plague of burglaries that hit the northwest side of Springfield. They believe there were 20 burglaries near Hazlet Lane Cantrell Creek. Almost all of these burglaries involve unlocked doors or keys left in cars.
Police believe Ettress could be responsible for more burglaries in surrounding counties, including Menard.
The driver of the vehicle was detained for questioning, which is ongoing at this time. It is unknown if that person will face charges.