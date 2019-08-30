DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Department are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect.
DPD said they are looking for Teron L. Perry after he stole a vehicle and forced a 30-year-old ex-girlfriend in the vehicle with him. Perry is armed with a firearm, police say.
Officials say the ex-girlfriend was located.
The stolen vehicle is described as a bronze 2009 KIA four door with license plate number BK27961.
Perry has several pending charges, including home invasion, unlawful restraint, armed violence, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of firearm by a felon, and domestic battery. He is currently on IDOC parole and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact DPD at 424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.