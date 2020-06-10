DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police are looking for the person who robbed a Burger King at gunpoint.
Police were called to the restaurant at 18 E. West Newell Rd. Tuesday night around 9:18.
Employees said a man armed with a handgun came in and ordered an employee to take him to the safe.
The suspect forced the employee to open the safe, and the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
