DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Three men armed with a handgun robbed a woman of her diaper bag and baby supplies in Danville.
Danville police were called to the 1100 block of Lorraine St. around 8:45 Thursday night.
The victim told police that as she got out of her vehicle, three men came up to her. One pointed a handgun at her and demanded she hand over her cell phone and diaper bag.
The diaper bag was full of baby supplies.
The suspects ran on foot north down Lorraine St.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.