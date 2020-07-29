SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the man who held up a Circle K gas station in Springfield.
The robbery happened at the Circle K at 2700 Stevenson Dr. on July 28 at 4:30 a.m.
A man showed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.
He ran on foot and was last seen running northwest in the Walgreens lot at Stevenson/Taylor Ave.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 788-8427.
