SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An armed robber is wanted for robbing a Springfield business.
The Cash Store in the 2500 block of N. Dirksen Pkwy. was robbed Nov. 19 around 11:30 a.m.
A man armed with a silver handgun took a large amount of money from the business and fled in an unknown direction.
The suspect was described as being in his 20's, light skinned African American, tall and thin wearing black shoes, black pants with a white stripe down the side, black hooded sweatshirt, bright yellow reflective vest, glasses and a blue doctor's mask.
If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.