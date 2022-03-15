SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An armed robbery occurred Tuesday at a Grandview grocery store, per the county sheriff.
Sheriff Jack Campbell said it happened at about 4:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of N. Grand Ave. East.
A suspect is believed to be a nearby residence. Authorities are continuing their response at the scene.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more information.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.